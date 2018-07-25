Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boy, 3, flown to hospital after pool incident at Casino

25th Jul 2018 5:34 AM

A TODDLER has been rushed to hospital after a pool incident late yesterday.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Casino Hospital at 5pm after reports a three-year-old boy was involved in a pool incident.

The details of the incident are unclear at this stage, but the boy was taken to Casino Hospital for urgent treatment.

Upon arrival, the rescue helicopter's clinical team treated the boy.

He was then flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

More to come.

casino lady cilento pool westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Coast club's $50m plans for six-storey mega tourism hub

    premium_icon Coast club's $50m plans for six-storey mega tourism hub

    Breaking EXCITING project would employ more than 200 people, generate 24,500 visitor nights annually and boost $8.2 million in the local economy.

    • 25th Jul 2018 6:48 AM
    CQ man sues ex-employer for $1m+ over work place injury

    premium_icon CQ man sues ex-employer for $1m+ over work place injury

    News SURGERY was needed after 200kg drums injured the man at trading port

    • 25th Jul 2018 6:16 AM
    REVEALED: Why the LSC budget divided the council table

    premium_icon REVEALED: Why the LSC budget divided the council table

    News LUDWIG says budget sets up future region, but not all agreed

    'I could have died':Elderly CQ woman's terrifying dog attack

    premium_icon 'I could have died':Elderly CQ woman's terrifying dog attack

    News Mary Stokker was walking to get milk when up to 10 dogs attacked.

    Local Partners