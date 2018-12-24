Boy, 3, nearly drowns in inner-city lagoon

A THREE-year-old boy was rushed to hospital late Sunday evening after a near-drowning incident at a landmark inner Brisbane lagoon.

Paramedics were called to South Bank Beach at 10pm after a reported "immersion".

Boy, 7, dies after lagoon incident

The young boy was transported to the nearby Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident capped off a busy holiday weekend for surf lifesavers and ambulance crews, who were called to dozens of incidents across the state.

A seven-year-old boy, believed to be a Japanese national on holidays with family, died in Cairns Hospital on Sunday after being pulled from the water at Cairns Lagoon on Saturday.

A seven-year-old Japanese boy died in hospital after an incident at Cairns Esplanade Lagoon at the weekend. Picture: Brendan Radke

He received CPR on the scene before transported in a critical condition, however it is believed the decision to switch off his life support was made around midday on Sunday.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

Paramedics were also called to two near-drowning incidents at Ascot and Emerald on Sunday.

On the beaches, king tides and strong winds caused dangerously strong undercurrents across the Queensland coast, with Surf Lifesavers required for 30 rescues on Sunday and a similar number on Saturday.

A Surf Lifesaving Queensland spokesman urged the public to be wary in rough seas, and for parents to stay in the water and within arms length of children under 5.