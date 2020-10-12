Menu
Boy, 3, shoots himself dead in US

by NY Post
12th Oct 2020 9:40 AM

 

A 3-year-old boy has died after he found a handgun at his Oregon home and accidentally shot himself, authorities said.

James Kenneth Lindquester uncovered the weapon in a bedroom end table drawer and shot himself in the head around 10pm Friday at his home in Aloha, news station KOMO reported.

The boy was brought to the hospital, where he died of his injuries just before midnight, the outlet reported.

No charges have been filed, but authorities are investigating the incident.

 

James Lindquester died after he was shot with a gun he found in his parents' bedroom.
James Lindquester has died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun from his parents' bedroom.
Washington County Deputy Shannon Wilde said the call was among the toughest that authorities have to respond to.

"I think if you ask any first responder, the death of a child is the absolute worst call that we go to," she told the outlet.

"It's tough, a lot of us are parents ourselves. I know some of the responders on scene last night have children, some have children the same age as this little boy and it's tough. We see a lot of horrible things but seeing a child in that situation is the worst."

This story originally appeared in the New York Post and has been reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Boy, 3, shoots himself dead in US

