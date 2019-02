A SIX-year-old Central Queensland boy died yesterday after a ute struck him while he was riding a scooter.

Queensland Police Service's Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the fatal traffic incident at Moranbah yesterday afternoon.

Around 12pm a utility struck the boy riding a scooter on Saint Francis Drive.

The boy was transported to Moranbah Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The 35-year-old male driver of the vehicle was uninjured.