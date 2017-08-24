29°
Boy accuses friend's step-dad of horror Rockhampton rape

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 24th Aug 2017 10:26 AM
A man is on trial accused of raping his step-son's friend when the child was 10-years-old.
A man is on trial accused of raping his step-son's friend when the child was 10-years-old.

A ROCKHAMPTON man, Anthony Michael Woods, is on trial accused of raping his step-son's friend when the child was 10-years-old.

The jury heard the closing address of the crown prosecutor and part-heard the closing address of the defence team yesterday afternoon. The trial resumes today in the Rockhampton District Court.

The jury heard the alleged rape took place sometime between January 2011 and the first four months of 2012 in the man's Berserker home.

Crown Prosecutor Joshua Phillips said the allegation was that the boy's anus was penetrated by the defendant's penis.

The jury heard the boy's father suspected something and persistently questioned his son over a 12-month period, but it was only when he shared information about his own abuse that the son revealed the rape allegation.

The child gave evidence that he had stayed at his friend's place for a sleepover when he went into a bedroom to retrieve a Nintendo DS and was followed.

The jury heard the child alleged the man, aged in his 70s at the time, latched the door behind him and approached him from behind, grabbing him and placing him in a "chicken wing” lock with one arm pinned up behind his back with his hand near his hair line.

He was bent over the bed to the point where his feet barely touching the floor.

Then, the man has pulled down the boy's shorts and placed a hand over his mouth before penetrating his anus for about two minutes - with no condom or lubrication.

Mr Phillips said the boy was unsure about his alleged attacker's facial features.

"This attack was not one of face-to-face... he was taken by surprise,” he said.

"He wasn't looking at him when he came into the room. He knew him by his voice.”

The jury heard the boy did not want to visit his friend's house after the attack and has suffered from bowel issues since.

The jury had heard the defence raised three possible motives for a false allegation - the child was covering for sexual experimentation; to get attention from his parents; and he wasn't allowed a passport to travel overseas to see a football match.

The child has relocated to New South Wales since the alleged rape.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  child rape crown prosecutor joshua phillips judge michael burnett rape rockhampton district court ross lo monaco trial

