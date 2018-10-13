Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STORM DAMAGE: The boy was airlifted to the Lady Cilento Hospital with multiple serious injuries from the falling tree.
STORM DAMAGE: The boy was airlifted to the Lady Cilento Hospital with multiple serious injuries from the falling tree.
News

Boy airlifted after tree falls in storm aftermath

Jessica Mcgrath
by
12th Oct 2018 4:17 PM | Updated: 4:54 PM

A SCHOOL boy who was injured by a falling tree during the storm clean up today has been airlifted to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital this afternoon.

The 11-year-old boy was airlifted by an RACQ rescue LifeFlight helicopter this afternoon from a property near Coolabunia in a critical condition with multiple, serious injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patient was injured after a tree fell on him on a Hodgleigh property, near Coolabunia, resulting in serious injuries from the head to toe, including the head, neck, chest, abdomen, pelvis and lower limbs.

Paramedics attended to the boy on the Hodgleigh private property, after the boy was trapped by the tree at 11.04am on Friday, October 12.

The boy, who had been trapped under the tree for a period of time, was treated and stabilised by paramedics at the scene.

A QAS spokesman told Channel 7 that bystanders had used two four-wheel drives to remove the tree off the child.

"It helped our paramedics, it would've been a significant task to try and remove the tree, we would've needed to have enlisted the help of other agencies to achieve that," he said.

At the time of the incident, the school boy was helping clean-up the significant damage on the property from the severe storms in the South Burnett area yesterday.

"This is an absolute tragedy, and certainly our prayers and thoughts are with his family at this time," he said.

"This storm has hit this area with quite a large ferocity and caused significant damage and it just highlights mother nature and its force."

Related Items

october 2018 storm queensland ambulance service racq lifeflight rescue helicopter storm damage
South Burnett

Top Stories

    'Sick of police harassing him' so breached bail 15 times

    premium_icon 'Sick of police harassing him' so breached bail 15 times

    Crime 'That not only represents a snub to police; it's also a snub to the court.'

    • 13th Oct 2018 4:00 AM
    Gran narrowly avoids time in jail for holding drug proceeds

    premium_icon Gran narrowly avoids time in jail for holding drug proceeds

    Crime The money was linked to an interstate drug syndicate

    HOME GROWN: Neighbours share their love of dairy goats

    premium_icon HOME GROWN: Neighbours share their love of dairy goats

    News The does are milked every morning and night, by hand or machines

    Sale of GKI development unleashes region's tourism potential

    premium_icon Sale of GKI development unleashes region's tourism potential

    Business Up to 1500 jobs for construction, then 300 ongoing operational jobs

    Local Partners