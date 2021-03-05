Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Boy critical after being pulled from pool

by Erin Lyons
5th Mar 2021 11:12 AM

 

A young boy was pulled unconscious from a swimming pool on the NSW south coast on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to a caravan park on Kings Point Drive in Ulladulla about 5.30pm.

Bystanders desperately tried to revive him by performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

He was flown to the Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick in a critical condition.

Officers attached to South Coast Police District are investigating.

More to come

Originally published as Boy critical after being pulled from pool

More Stories

children editors picks tragedy water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire crews called to suspicious ‘crackling’ sound at CQ home

        Premium Content Fire crews called to suspicious ‘crackling’ sound at CQ home

        Breaking The homeowner has been advised to contact Ergon.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dry version of Snowy 2 won’t work

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dry version of Snowy 2 won’t work

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Trip to get jumper back lands big sister in trouble

        Premium Content Trip to get jumper back lands big sister in trouble

        Crime A young mother who went along for a ride when her younger sister picked up a jumper...

        Altum goes back to drawing board on GKI

        Premium Content Altum goes back to drawing board on GKI

        News Altum Property Group on Thursday revealed it had revised its budget.