Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The toddler, identified only as P. Aarush, died Tuesday
The toddler, identified only as P. Aarush, died Tuesday
News

Boy dies after falling into curry pot

by Paulina Dedaj
25th Nov 2019 7:09 AM

A 3-year-old boy in India died this week of burn injuries after falling into a giant pot of curry stew.

The toddler, identified only as P. Aarush, died Tuesday -- two days after falling into a pot of sambar that was being cooked for a party in Shabad, a small town in the state of Telangana, the New Indian Express reported.

Sambar is a popular curry-based stew made predominantly in southern India and Sri Lanka.

The boy's father told police that the accident happened around noon Sunday when he was playing around the cooking area.

He was taken to a government hospital before being transported to a general hospital where he later died, New Delhi Television Limited reported.

It was the second tragic death under similar circumstances in less than a week.

A 6-year-old boy also died after falling into a cooking pot of sambar on November 13. The accident occurred at the boy's school in Panyam village at lunchtime, India Today reported.

This story was originally published by Fox News and is reprinted with permission.

More Stories

editors picks india seniors-news telangana

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man shoved fingers down victim’s throat to stop screams

        premium_icon Man shoved fingers down victim’s throat to stop screams

        Crime “She bit his fingers which were inside her mouth,”

        World expert says Queensland needs to amend choking law

        premium_icon World expert says Queensland needs to amend choking law

        News A WORLD expert in suffocation laws says Jack’s action of putting fingers down his...

        CQU domestic violence expert says dictionary definition not accurate in DV suffocation cases

        premium_icon CQU domestic violence expert says dictionary definition not...

        News AS CQUniversity undertakes research into the long term impacts of choking...

        Debate on bushfire taskforces

        premium_icon Debate on bushfire taskforces

        News TWO councillors clashed over the make-up of bushfire taskforces, but the latter...