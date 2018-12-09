Boy, 5, drowns in tragic boating incident

The tragic accident took place at Lake Eildon, Bonnie Doon. Picture: file photo

A FIVE-year-boy has drowned after a wake boating incident in the popular tourist town of Bonnie Doon.

The young boy came off the boat while out on Lake Eildon, in the state's northeast, this afternoon.

Channel 9 reports the boy fell over the front of the boat and became trapped underneath for some time.

He sustained serious cuts and injuries from the boat's propeller before being pulled from the water by his father.

Police said the boy's family were performing CPR when they arrived.

"Ultimately the family were doing the right thing …" Serargant Matt Bennett told Channel 9.

"They were performing CPR when we arrived."

"We took over from them. They were doing everything that was expected of them," he said.

The boy, who was with his parents and two younger siblings, was wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident.

Jetski riders and onlookers rushed to help the boy and performed CPR, but he was unable to be saved.

Paramedics were called after reports the boy had fallen into the water and gone under the boat.

The boy was collected from the water and taken to a public boat ramp on Hutchinsons Rd about 1pm, an Ambulance Victoria spokesmansaid.

The spokesman said road ambulances and MICA units arrived at 1.34pm.

An air ambulance was called to the scene but did not transport.

Victoria Police said they were investigating the exact causes of the death.

Bonnie Doon Lakeside Leisure Resort owner Alan McReynolds said he heard the helicopter and saw police officers near the boatramp.

He said he had spoken to people staying at the resort and did not believe the boy had been a guest.

He said it had been a relatively quiet day on the water.

"There's nothing exceptional about today, no heavy traffic out on the lake," he said.

"It's awful to hear. It's rough."

Authorities told Channel 9 water police were tonight heading to Lake Eildon to conduct an investigation.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.