Boy fighting for life after van veers onto footpath

A teenager is fighting for his life after he was hit by a van in Sydney's south west on Thursday afternoon and flung into a brick wall.

The 17-year-old was walking along the Hume Hwy, Casula, at 12.30pm when a vehicle mounted the kerb and crashed into him.

The scene in Casula on Thursday. Picture: 7News

He is believed to have been flung more than 20 metres and suffered extensive injuries to his head, face, chest and legs.

He was transported to Liverpool Hospital where he remains in a critical and unstable condition.

The boy's friend, also aged 17, narrowly escaped being hit.

The 37-year-old male driver of a grey Kia Carnival was uninjured.

He was later charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, drive in manner dangerous and negligent and his licence was also suspended.

The Kia Carnival pictured with extensive damagers to the area where the boy was hit. Picture: 7News

The man, from Leppington, was refused bail and will appear before Parramatta Local Court today.

Inspector Braden Robinson from NSW Ambulance said the location of the accident made it challenging to treat the boy.

"Paramedics did a great job responding to such a significant job in an extremely busy location," he said.

"Unfortunately, the man suffered serious head and leg injuries.

"We managed to stabilise the man at the scene before transporting him to hospital in a critical condition.

"Please take care when driving in these treacherous conditions. We need everyone to look out for each other."

