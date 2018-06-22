Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parenting

Boy finds tragic note on sister's Nintendo

by Ally Foster
22nd Jun 2018 8:05 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM

A MUM has pleaded with parents to talk to their children about bullying after her son made a heartbreaking discovery among his sister's toys.

Shellie Ross, from the Sunshine Coast, shared a picture of the tragic message written by her 10-year-old daughter Lily on her Nintendo DS.

"This is what my older son found today on my youngest child's DS," she wrote on Facebook.

The handwritten message read: "Some of the time I'm really sad that I feel broken" finished with a picture of a broken heart.

Ms Ross begged other parents to sit and talk to their children about the impact bullying can have.

"Let them know it is NOT OK to bully others and it causes real pain even if they don't see how much someone is hurting .....they are on the inside," she wrote.

Heartbreaking note left on girl's game.
Heartbreaking note left on girl's game. Picture: Shellie Ross

Related Items

bullying childhood editors picks mental health nintendo note
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Drunk driver faces 14 years jail for crash that killed mum

    premium_icon Drunk driver faces 14 years jail for crash that killed mum

    Crime A ROCKHAMPTON father will have to wait another two months to see justice for his daughter's death.

    Kelli is muscling her way to body success

    premium_icon Kelli is muscling her way to body success

    Fashion & Beauty The mum of two is ready to take on her first overseas competition

    Swapping Noosa for plum Rocky role

    premium_icon Swapping Noosa for plum Rocky role

    News He takes up general manager role at a leading CQ club

    Underdogs win big at Rocky Show

    premium_icon Underdogs win big at Rocky Show

    News Only their third show as a team, but they took out the major prize

    • 22nd Jun 2018 7:00 AM

    Local Partners