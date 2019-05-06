Menu
Emergency services have responded to a young male who has fallen from a motorbike.
Emergency services have responded to a young male who has fallen from a motorbike. Contributed ROK02118genericambo2
Boy flown to Rocky Hospital following motorbike fall

6th May 2019 5:16 PM
UPDATE 6.30pm: ONE male child has been treated for a significant leg injury following a motorbike fall this afternoon.

After emergency services were called to a private residence at Valentine Plains in the Banana Shire, he was later flown by a rescue helicopter to Rockhampton Hospital.

ONE male child has fallen from a motorbike in Valentine Plains in the Banana Shire this afternoon.

The youngster has suffered a leg injury as a result of the fall, and emergency services were called out to the private residence at 4.08pm.

Emergency services are still on the scene.

