Boy flown to Rocky Hospital following motorbike fall

Emergency services have responded to a young male who has fallen from a motorbike.

UPDATE 6.30pm: ONE male child has been treated for a significant leg injury following a motorbike fall this afternoon.

After emergency services were called to a private residence at Valentine Plains in the Banana Shire, he was later flown by a rescue helicopter to Rockhampton Hospital.

The youngster has suffered a leg injury as a result of the fall, and emergency services were called out to the private residence at 4.08pm.

Emergency services are still on the scene.