Boy found dead in van outside daycare

A two-year-old boy has been found dead in a transport van parked outside a Florida daycare centre, authorities have confirmed.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed employees at Ceressa's Enrichment and Empowerment Academy in Oakland Park found Noah Sneed's body inside the white Ford van about 3.30pm local time on Monday, the New York Post reported.

The vehicle had a sign attached to it with the name of the daycare, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

"We know that at some time earlier today the boy was transported to this facility inside that van," Broward County Sheriff's spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion told reporters.

"At this point, we don't know how the boy came to be left in that van."

Temperatures above 30 degrees could have played a role in the child's death, investigators told WSVN-TV.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Noah Sneed was found dead in a car outside a daycare centre. Picture: GoFundMe



Deputies said they notified the child's parents, and investigators were interviewing daycare employees and other employees.

The daycare centre, which has been shut down while the investigation is carried out, passed its most recent compliance inspection in April.

However, the centre had reportedly been found non-compliant in previous inspections due to issues over staff training.

The boy's death follows the discovery of twin one-year-old babies found dead in a car in New York's the Bronx at the weekend.

The babies' father had allegedly left them in the vehicle's back seat for eight hours in 30-degree heat.

Juan Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide over the New York deaths.