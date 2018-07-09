Menu
HAULED AWAY: Police arrested three boys at the scene. Max Fleet BUN181111CRT4
Crime

Boy gang use screwdriver in Berserker shop break-in attempt

Steph Allen
by
9th Jul 2018 9:52 AM
A SCREWDRIVER was left stuck in a door lock as five young boys fled from police during an attempted break-in at a North Rockhampton cycle shop yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4.24pm when police were alerted of the would-be crime in Elphinstone St, Berseker

Police apprehended three 13-year-old boys at the scene while two others absconded after police crews caught them red-handed trying to gain entry to Tuckers Cycle Inn.

The three juveniles were taken to the police watch-house and have been charged.

Police attempted to locate the other two suspects were not successful.

Three 13-year-old boys from Berserker are facing two counts of enter premises while the other two juveniles are currently outstanding.

Investigations are continuing.

berserker break and enter queensland police services rockhampton crime tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

