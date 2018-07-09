Boy gang use screwdriver in Berserker shop break-in attempt

HAULED AWAY: Police arrested three boys at the scene.

HAULED AWAY: Police arrested three boys at the scene. Max Fleet BUN181111CRT4

A SCREWDRIVER was left stuck in a door lock as five young boys fled from police during an attempted break-in at a North Rockhampton cycle shop yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4.24pm when police were alerted of the would-be crime in Elphinstone St, Berseker

Police apprehended three 13-year-old boys at the scene while two others absconded after police crews caught them red-handed trying to gain entry to Tuckers Cycle Inn.

The three juveniles were taken to the police watch-house and have been charged.

Police attempted to locate the other two suspects were not successful.

Three 13-year-old boys from Berserker are facing two counts of enter premises while the other two juveniles are currently outstanding.

Investigations are continuing.