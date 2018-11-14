Boy hit by car at controversial Brisbane intersection

The intersection of Rochedale and Priestdale roads at Rochdale, which borders Brisbane and Logan City, has been cited as a high priority upgrade.

A YOUNG schoolboy has been injured after he was struck by a car at a controversial intersection that is at the centre of a funding stand-off between two southeast Queensland councils.

But disagreements between the two councils over funding contributions has put the upgrades in jeopardy.

Rochedale resident Warren Craze, who has two children at Redeemer Lutheran College - one of five schools in the area - has previously spoken about the lack of safe crossings on the strip of road and the danger that poses to children in the area.

On Tuesday, everything he had been frightened of since he began campaigning for the upgrade finally happened.

A young boy, who Queensland Ambulance Service said was under the age of 10, had been struck by a car and suffered a leg injury and was later taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

"There are about 4,500 students within a kilometre of that roundabout between the five schools that are there," he told The Courier Mail last night.

"And at 3pm there are just hundreds of cars and a hundred-odd kids that will walk through that intersection uncontrolled.

"The kids just run between the traffic and run over the road looking at anyway they can to get from one side of the road to the other."

"I've been going to the Redeemer Lutheran College for five years and I've been sitting there watching these kids run across the road all this time and I knew something was going to happen at some stage."

The Logan City Council ranked the project the seventh on a list of priority upgrades, subject to an agreement with joint funding from Brisbane City Council.

BCC has also cited the project of high importance and said it would front 60 per cent of the project costs, though the Logan City Council decided its share was too much and wrote to Brisbane to ask for a 75:25 funding split.