Paramedics on scene where a boy was reportedly hit by a car on Bolsover St.

11.40AM: PARAMEDICS are treating a person reportedly hit by a vehicle in Rockhampton city.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said officers arrived on scene at Bolsover St shortly after 11.30am.

Initial reports indicate the patient is a 15-year-old boy, but the QAS could not provide patient details at this time.

They responded to the call at 11.25am.

This is a developing incident, further details to come.