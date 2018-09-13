Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STOCK PHOTOS: Car Tyre.
STOCK PHOTOS: Car Tyre. Paul Donaldson BUN110717STCK4
Breaking

Boy hospitalised after being struck by car

Shayla Bulloch
by
13th Sep 2018 7:11 AM

A CHILD was run over by a car overnight after an incident in his own driveway left him in hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the Norman Gardens address around 10.50pm on Wednesday night to reports a patient run over by a car.

The boy, said to be "pre-teen” suffered some lower leg injuries from the incident on Pfitzemaier St.

Paramedics took the boy to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Police Service did not attend the incident.

driveway accident norman gardens qas tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    REVEALED: How our house market compares to CQ neighbours

    premium_icon REVEALED: How our house market compares to CQ neighbours

    Property EXPERTS weigh in on house prices in Rocky, Mackay and Gladstone with surprising results

    The tooth hurts as poverty harms Rocky locals' health

    premium_icon The tooth hurts as poverty harms Rocky locals' health

    News Medical experts call for end to health poverty in our region

    Free flights for medical patients take off

    Free flights for medical patients take off

    News Help for people with bad health, little money and daunting distances

    Local Partners