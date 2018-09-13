Boy hospitalised after being struck by car
A CHILD was run over by a car overnight after an incident in his own driveway left him in hospital.
Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the Norman Gardens address around 10.50pm on Wednesday night to reports a patient run over by a car.
The boy, said to be "pre-teen” suffered some lower leg injuries from the incident on Pfitzemaier St.
Paramedics took the boy to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
Queensland Police Service did not attend the incident.