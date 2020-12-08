Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with injuries to his head and arm after falling eight metres from a tree in Sydney’s north.
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with injuries to his head and arm after falling eight metres from a tree in Sydney’s north.
News

Boy injured in 8-metre tree fall

by Anton Nilsson
8th Dec 2020 7:03 PM

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with head and arm injuries after falling 8m from a tree.

Emergency services were called just before 3.30pm to the scene in Belrose, in northern Sydney.

Paramedics were told the 13-year-old boy had climbed eight metres up the tree before falling down.

"He suffered multiple injuries, including to the arm and head," an Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said.

The boy was loaded into an ambulance and sent to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

A hospital spokeswoman said he was in a stable condition on Tuesday evening.

Originally published as Boy injured in 8 metre tree fall

accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Nursing students dominate CQUni graduation

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Nursing students dominate CQUni graduation

        News See all the names and heaps of photos from Tuesday’s morning and afternoon CQUniversity graduation ceremonies here.

        CQ footy fans, see where you can meet ‘The King’

        Premium Content CQ footy fans, see where you can meet ‘The King’

        Rugby League Wally Lewis to promote his new book and ‘talk a hell of a lot about rugby league’...

        Muffin Break announcement week after closure

        Premium Content Muffin Break announcement week after closure

        Food & Entertainment Not a muffin was in sight at the food court store last week

        Coast Guard undertakes search and rescue training

        Premium Content Coast Guard undertakes search and rescue training

        News Between a sea rescue and training for search and rescues, Coast Guard Yeppoon has...