Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The boy is flown to Tamworth Hospital following the injury in the regional NSW town of Tingha.
The boy is flown to Tamworth Hospital following the injury in the regional NSW town of Tingha.
News

Boy injured in country NSW rollercoaster accident

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
30th Dec 2020 6:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A five-year-old boy has been flown to hospital with a significant leg injury he suffered while getting off a rollercoaster at a regional NSW property.

Paramedics were called to Jones Road at Tingha, near Glen Innes, just before 10.30am on Wednesday.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the boy suffered a significant leg injury while getting off a miniature rollercoaster at the property.

He was taken to Inverell Airport by a road crew before being flown to Tamworth Hospital in a stable condition.

Ambulance Inspector Carly Stone said it was heartbreaking when children were involved in accidents.

"The boys family and others on scene did a great job to look after him until paramedics arrived," Insp Stone said.

"These things can happen in seconds, so it's important we take extra care when we are out and about, especially over the holiday season."

Originally published as Boy injured in country NSW rollercoaster accident

More Stories

accident rollercoaster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EVENT GUIDE: Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in CQ

        Premium Content EVENT GUIDE: Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in CQ

        Information Find out where all the New Year’s Eve celebrations will take place around the Rockhampton region.

        Pineapple policies: Hooper plans to ‘change the ball game’

        Premium Content Pineapple policies: Hooper plans to ‘change the ball game’

        Council News Chris ‘Pineapple’ Hooper hopes to shake up Rockhampton’s status quo.

        D-day: Businesses told when they must leave Kern Arcade

        Premium Content D-day: Businesses told when they must leave Kern Arcade

        Business Time is fast running out for Kern Arcade businesses to find new homes.

        BAIL: Alleged offender could not afford to get to Longreach

        Premium Content BAIL: Alleged offender could not afford to get to Longreach

        Crime The CQ woman allegedly breached her bail conditions multiple times because she had...