Boy KO'D and coughing up blood after motorbike fall

UPDATE 5PM: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the boy who fell off a motorbike this afternoon has been taken to Rockhampton hospital.

He could not confirm his condition.

3.30pm: A boy has suffered a heavy fall off a motorbike while travelling about 55kmh and is coughing up blood at the accident scene north of Rockhampton.

Reports from the scene indicate the 13-year-old rider landed on his back was knocked out for about two minutes.

The accident happened on Rossmoya Rd near the showgrounds at The Caves.

The patient is complaining of back pain.

Emergency services are responding.

