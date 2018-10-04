Menu
Levi, born on Wednesday at 9.20am. Parents Madison Towells and Jarrod Smith and brother Tobyn, from Gladstone. Allan Reinikka ROK041018ababy2
Boy oh Boy! Blue is the dominant colour at Rocky Hospital

Maddelin McCosker
4th Oct 2018 8:00 PM
THREE CQ families welcomed bouncing baby boys within hours of each other on Wednesday.

Rocky women are doing their bit to keep Australia's population booming with an average birth rate of 2.2 children per woman, compared to 1.9 nationally.

Among the new mums this week were Madison Towells, Jacinta Mccosh and Brooke Mccosh.

Madison (pictured) and partner, Jarrod Smith, from Gladstone welcomed another boy into their family, giving their first son Tobyn a little brother.

Levi Smith was born at 9.20am on Wednesday.

Another lucky family grew by two when sisters Jacinta and Brooke (pictured on front page) gave birth to their sons just hours apart.

Now a mother of five, Jacinta says she has no plans for another with her partner Robert Burnell adding that their newest addition wasn't planned.

The Gracemere couple are still deciding on a name for their little boy, who was born at 11.39am on Wednesday.

Making it a real family affair, Jacinta's sister Brooke welcomed her first child with partner Wayne Wildman.

Little Chase Ronald Wildman was born at 9.20pm, nearly 10 hours after his cousin.

Brooke says she has no plans for another baby just yet, saying the first one was too painful to want another baby any time soon.

