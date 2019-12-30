Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clancy Pratchett, 9, donated his hard earned pocket money to Michelle Bible from Michelle's Ark Animal Rescue. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Clancy Pratchett, 9, donated his hard earned pocket money to Michelle Bible from Michelle's Ark Animal Rescue. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Lifestyle

Young Clancy Pratchett is putting rescue animals first

by KEAGAN ELDER
30th Dec 2019 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SELFLESS young boy has ensured rescue animals will get a good feed after he donated his hard-earned pocket money.

Clancy Pratchett, 9, spared no hesitation in giving the money he planned on spending on a new video game to Michelle's Ark Animal Rescue.

"I've always been an animal lover, I used to have lots of dogs and a cat, a blue tongue lizard, goldfish and chickens," he said.

"I chose donating to the animals over the game because they are actually real and you can actually touch them."

The Annandale Christian College student had plans on buying the Lego Marvel Super Heroes video game after earning $100 for looking after his neighbour's horses, $50 more than what was originally agreed on.

Clancy's mother, Lily Pratchett, said her son was inspired to make the $50 donation by seeing the koalas burned in the bushfires around Australia.

He has also organised volunteer work at the animal shelter.

Michelle's Ark Animal Rescue owner Michelle Bible was taken aback by the gesture.

"It was unreal … You don't get many kids like that," Ms Bible said.

She said the money had been spent on goat feed.

People wanting to make a donation should visit the Michelle's Ark Animal Rescue Facebook page.

animal welfare clancy pratchett fundraising

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Neighbourhood fence fight ends with mother stealing odd item

        premium_icon Neighbourhood fence fight ends with mother stealing odd item

        Crime Kandice Renee Roberts fronts court over bizarre theft following dispute related to construction of fence impacting neighbour's property.

        Payday for NSW fireys while QLD bogs down in talks

        premium_icon Payday for NSW fireys while QLD bogs down in talks

        Rural The Queensland Government must request the funding from the Federal Government but...

        ‘Stirring up trouble’: PM, Premier in volunteer fire stoush

        premium_icon ‘Stirring up trouble’: PM, Premier in volunteer fire stoush

        Politics Premier denies rejecting Scott Morrison's offer of fire funding.

        Landry’s landmark 2019 will be one to remember

        premium_icon Landry’s landmark 2019 will be one to remember

        News Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has reflected on an exciting year delivering for the...