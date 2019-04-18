Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boy rescued after six hours lost in dense bushland

18th Apr 2019 2:21 PM

AN 11-year-old boy has been rescued after spending six hours lost in dense bushland in the Otway Ranges in Victoria last night.

The boy went missing after becoming separated from his family while fishing about 4.30pm, police said.

It sparked an intense search through dense bushland, with Air Wing police and SES crews scouring the area with the help of civilians on motorbikes.

The boy was found uninjured near Westwicks Rd about 10.30pm.

"The Air Wing located the boy in pitch black conditions among trees and mountains using night vision and forward looking infra-red equipment," Police Air Wing Inspector Craig Shepherd said.

"The crews are highly trained and provide a lifesaving role by locating people in bush and alpine environments whether it be day or night.

"It had been approaching seven hours that this young boy had been separated from his family and this situation could have potentially ended very differently."

otway ranges rescue

Top Stories

    Fed-up town refusing to serve activists

    premium_icon Fed-up town refusing to serve activists

    Business TOUGH-NUT locals will refuse to serve activists in their pubs and cafes as their tiny town becomes ground zero for hundreds of anti-Adani protesters

    Five Rocks camping tragedy tears families apart

    premium_icon Five Rocks camping tragedy tears families apart

    Crime Driver modified 4wd prior to crash that killed teen

    It's time to stop the mine games in the Galilee

    premium_icon It's time to stop the mine games in the Galilee

    News Business leaders team up to send powerful message to all politicians

    Yeppoon siblings to face off in Intrust Super Cup

    premium_icon Yeppoon siblings to face off in Intrust Super Cup

    Rugby League Proud parents will be cheering for both teams at Browne Park