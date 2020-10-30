Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage boy has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car
A teenage boy has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car
Crime

Boy run down, hit by car in break-in getaway

by Elise Williams
30th Oct 2020 8:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Detectives are investigating a strange turn of events that's left a teen badly injured and a Logan home declared a crime scene.

At 4am Friday, emergency services were called to Compton Rd at Underwood after a teen boy was hit with a car.

He suffered serious injuries to his pelvis and was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

The Courier-Mail understands police are investigating what happened in the lead up to the moment the 14-year-old boy was hit with the car.

It's understood the teen may have broken into a nearby home before a resident learned the teen was inside.

Police believe the teen fled the scene, before the resident drove after him in attempts to stop him.

The boy was allegedly struck by the car in the carpark at the Zone Underwood shopping centre. It remains a crime scene.

Police investigations are underway while the Forensic Crash Unit and local detectives are investigating at the home.

The boy remains in a serious condition.

Originally published as Boy run down, hit by car in break-in getaway

More Stories

accident crime motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky candidates explain plans to tackle crime problem

        Premium Content Rocky candidates explain plans to tackle crime problem

        News Find out how Rocky’s election candidates plan to reduce crime in this region before you cast your vote.

        Graziers walk away with big bucks at CQLX cattle sales

        Premium Content Graziers walk away with big bucks at CQLX cattle sales

        Business Fierce market trends have resulted in a number of massive sales for graziers across...

        SAFETY PLEDGE: $16m plan to overhaul deadly CQ roads

        Premium Content SAFETY PLEDGE: $16m plan to overhaul deadly CQ roads

        News A number of notorious stretches of road are set to undergo resealing and pavement...

        COURT LIST: 48 people to front Rocky Magistrates Court

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 48 people to front Rocky Magistrates Court

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.