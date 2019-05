Emergency services have responded to a young male who has fallen from a motorbike.

Emergency services have responded to a young male who has fallen from a motorbike. Contributed ROK02118genericambo2

ONE male child has fallen from a motorbike in Valentine Plains in the Banana Shire this afternoon.

The youngster has suffered a leg injury as a result of the fall, and emergency services were called out to the private residence at 4.08pm.

Emergency services are still on the scene.