Boyce celebrates biggest pay day of fledgling career

GOLF: When Jacob Boyce rolled his final putt on the 18th green at the Rockhampton Golf Course on Sunday, he scored the biggest pay day of his short but successful career.

The 22-year-old, who started playing full-time as a professional just six months ago, pocketed $10,065 for his eight-shot win in the 2018 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am.

He led from start to finish, carding rounds of 66, 67, 68 and 68 for a tournament total of 19-under par 269.

Rockhampton was Boyce's fourth title on the trot, after he also claimed the Pioneer Valley, Yenda and Mackay events.

Boyce took a five-shot lead into Sunday's final round. He turned at one over par 37 and closed out his round with a five-under par 31 on the back nine, which included an eagle on the 12th hole.

Damien Jordan and Sam Lee finished in equal second on 11-under par 277, two shots ahead of Matthew Millar.

Boyce said the Rockhampton win was definitely his No.1.

"It's my first four-round win and it's well and truly the biggest money win that I've had so it feels great,” he said on Sunday.

"I drove the ball really well throughout the whole week. I was a little bit patchy on the front nine both today and yesterday but I fired up on the back and was able to hit a lot of good shots.

"This is my first time playing Rockhampton. It's a fantastic course... and it really suits me.”

Boyce grew up in Maryborough and on finishing school moved to the Sunshine Coast to do his traineeship.

He only started playing the game when he was 12.

"I wasn't playing golf when I was a youngster, I was playing every other sport under the sun. My dad told me to stop playing all of them and pick one and try to be the best at it.

"I stopped all the sports that I was playing and started golf for some reason - and it's led me to here.

"I just love it. Even now it is an impossible pursuit of an impossible perfection. No matter how good you get you can still get better and you can still do better and I think that's what makes it so addictive.”

LEADERBOARD

1. Jacob Boyce 269

2. Damien Jordan, Sam Lee 277

4. Matthew Millar 279

5. Paul Hayden 282

6. Cooper Eccleston, Rory Bourke 284

8. Peter Wilson, Benjamin Clementson, Robert Hogan, Young Hyun Kim 285