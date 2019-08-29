Boyd: No one wants to play the Broncos

Broncos skipper Darius Boyd has declared they will be the team "no one wants to play" this finals series as they prepare for Friday night's penultimate playoff with Parramatta.

Brisbane are clinging on for their finals lives, sitting eighth on the premiership ladder with just two games left of the regular season.

The fight for seventh and eighth spot is heating up, with at least seven clubs vying for a finals berth come September.

The Broncos have found form at the back end of the season, losing just two of their past eight games, which included a draw against the Warriors.

Their young forward pack has been leading the way with Payne Haas and David Fifita fast becoming the best ballrunners of the competition.

However, they face two hurdles before being assured a finals spot, with Parramatta at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night and the Bulldogs next week at ANZ Stadium.

A win against the Eels this week will all but ensure they make the finals.

History suggests the Broncos will face an uphill battle if they do make it through to the finals, with no team outside the top four being able to win the premiership.

However, Boyd said if they were to make the finals this year, they could cause some headaches for the rest of the top eight.

"We're a team that no one would really like to play," Boyd said. "We've got some talented forwards and some silky smooth outside backs.

"As long as us in the halves are getting the team into spots and executing plays, we'll go a long way. We just have to play some good footy and get into the finals first, and then who knows what will happen.

"Everyone says that but finals is a different game.

"Last year we made it in there with some good form and we didn't turn up against the Dragons and they smoked us, so obviously we want some confidence and good form but we have to perform when we get there."

Boyd likened Brisbane's current form to that of last year, where they finished the season in sixth spot.

"It's pretty similar to last year in a way," he said.

"We had to win our last two games to make sure we were definitely in, so pretty similar to last year.

"You've got to have the confidence and get on a run. We've beaten the Roosters this year, had some good wins, beaten Cronulla, Penrith and Manly."

