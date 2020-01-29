Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
News

Boyne Island ‘treehouse’ hits the market

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Jan 2020 1:39 PM | Updated: 6:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECLUDED "treehouse" with Boyne River views from almost every room is on the market.

The custom designed pole home in Boyne Island is elevated on a 1277m2 block and features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and timber floors, ceilings, walls and stairs.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker

LJ Hooker sales executive Cheryl Kurtz described the property as a "treetop lifestyle".

"The property is very secluded due to the way its positioned on the hill," Ms Kurtz said.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker

"You have uninterrupted views of the river, which will never be built out."

Ms Kurtz said the property is not something that's usually on offer.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker

"There's nothing in town quite like it that I've seen".

She said it would suit green thumbs or those looking for a change in lifestyle.

The 24A Sayre Crescent property is listed for $349,000.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
boyne river property real estate treehouse
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Contentious Capras gym extension approved

        premium_icon Contentious Capras gym extension approved

        News It was left to lie on the council table in November pending discussions.

        • 29th Jan 2020 6:00 PM
        Keeping Australia’s lifeblood flowing

        premium_icon Keeping Australia’s lifeblood flowing

        News Modern technology lets a Rockhampton blood donor keep track of appointments no...

        Drug trafficker facing deportation and losing Aussie born children

        premium_icon Drug trafficker facing deportation and losing Aussie born...

        News A CONVICTED drug trafficker is facing deportation and losing his children after he...

        ‘Beauty after disaster’: CQ property surprise after fires

        premium_icon ‘Beauty after disaster’: CQ property surprise after fires

        News A Yeppoon family has found a pleasant discovery on their blackened and burnt...