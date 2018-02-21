Menu
Beware of car thieves after a rise of vehicles being targeted in Rockhampton.
News

Boys, aged 11 and 14, charged over Rocky car theft

by Jessica Powell
21st Feb 2018 4:33 PM

ROCKHAMPTON residents are urged to secure their vehicles after a recent spate of crimes involving motor vehicles within the region.

Statistics from the Queensland Police Service show a lift in stealing from and/or entering with intent, rising from 76 in December to 92 in January across the region.

Two boys, aged 14 and 11, have both been charged after a vehicle stolen on Monday from McAmely St, Rockhampton, was found in Woorabinda later that night.

Investigations are still continuing into another theft from a car the same night in Barambah St.

A car stolen on Monday from outside the Crazy Joker in Bolsover St was located today thanks to public help. Investigations are ongoing.

Police encourage everyone to ensure their vehicles are locked and secured at all times with valuables removed from the vehicle to deter opportunistic offences.

