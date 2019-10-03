Boys agree ballet harder than football

MICHAEL McGrath and Vincent Robbins were resplendent in their green and purple costumes on Wednesday morning as they prepared for another day at the Pilbeam Theatre’s Rockhampton Dance Eisteddfod (September 25-October 4).

The young pair were buzzing with anticipation, their shoes pulled on tight, their tights perfectly clean, poised and ready to take to the stage in their first competition.

Michael, 9, only began dancing with Melinda Taylor’s Melinda Dance Studio at Farnborough Beach this year and Vincent started last year.

“I love the feeling of moving lots and being able to do lots of big movements,” Michael said.

“I like ballet the most. I competed in the classical ballet for the nine years and under and I got a highly commended.

“I think it’s important to experience (these competitions) and feel what it’s like to compete in front of an audience.”

Michael has been dancing with Melinda for five years, after training at two other dance schools.

Along with his dancing, he also plays AFL and touch football and finds skills such as foot work and jumping are transferable - but the boys admit ballet is much harder.

Vincent, 7, also plays footy and loves ballet.

He competed in jazz (where he came first), lyrical, demi character (where he came second performing as a Viking) and ballet (where he got a highly commended).

He will compete in a duo on Friday.

“These boys have also just done their first ballet exams,” Melinda said.

“Vinny likes turning himself inside out and doing the splits. He’s constantly cartwheeling and doing fancy tricks.

“These two wrestle each other when I’m not looking.

“They’re parents have been really supportive from the beginning. It’s great.”

Vincent came first at a festival last year and now does more dancing including ballet, jazz, acrobatics, contemporary and hip hop and dances at Melinda’s Tannum Sands school every second week.