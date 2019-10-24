Boys allowed: Girls’ Night In raises awareness

FOR the last six years, Yeppoon’s Karen Campbell has been bringing together her loved ones for a night of good food and fun to raise funds for those impacted by women’s cancers, and now boys are allowed to join in on the fun and show their support.

Despite the night previously being a girls only affair, husbands are now allowed to come along too.

“After attending a friend’s Girls’ Night In, I dreamt of having my own, and now I’m in my sixth year of hosting,” she said.

“It’s just so special to look around the dinner table and see your loved ones smiling and laughing, knowing that you’ve brought them together and you’re helping others at the same time.

“I honestly couldn’t think of a better way to raise funds for those impacted by women’s cancers — it’s a win-win situation.”

Ms Campbell loves to put her own spin on her Girls’ Night In events, with a different theme for each year.

“Setting a theme makes holding the event so much easier because you can simply match every aspect to it, from the decorations to what food you have — it just allows everything to fall into place so easily,” she said.

“I always do a dinner party because I love getting everyone around a table to chat all night long — it’s just so satisfying.”

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive Chris McMillan said those like Ms Campbell who got involved in the Girls’ Night In campaign made a big difference in the work for women’s cancers.

“Girls’ Night In invites women to harness the power of their friendship groups to make a real difference and save lives,” Ms McMillan said.

“By supporting the fundraising efforts of local Girls’ Night In hosts and participating in the campaign, you will be helping Cancer Council Queensland support the one in six Queensland women who will be diagnosed with a breast or gynaecological cancer in their lifetime.”

Hundreds of women across Queensland are expected to attend or host a Girls’ Night In this month to raise funds for vital research, patient support services and prevention programs to help reduce the burden of women’s cancer.

Register your Girls’ Night In event for a free host kit and find more information at girlsnightin.com.au.