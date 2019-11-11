Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Boys charged over $300k flooding of tower

by ANDREW POTTS
11th Nov 2019 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PAIR of teenagers have been charged over allegedly flooding a Gold Coast unit complex last month.

The damage to the Burleigh building came after two PVC pipe coverings were removed and the spigot of a fire hydrant was broken.

More than $300,000-worth of damage was done to the 20-storey building on the Gold Coast Highway.

Police this morning revealed two 16-year-old Burleigh Waters boys had been charged with one count each of enter premises and wilful damage.

They will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

burleigh tower crime gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Tigers stall on big-money move

      Tigers stall on big-money move
      • 11th Nov 2019 11:05 AM

      Top Stories

        Video: Firefighters' miraculous effort to repel blaze

        premium_icon Video: Firefighters' miraculous effort to repel blaze

        News This house was saved against all odds by the heroic efforts of volunteer firefighters. WATCH THE STUNNING FOOTAGE

        FIRE UPDATE MONDAY: Prepare to leave warning for Adelaide Park area

        FIRE UPDATE MONDAY: Prepare to leave warning for Adelaide Park...

        News 10.30am: Mass road closures around fire zone and camping areas across Cap Coast...

        COURT: 30 people appearing today

        premium_icon COURT: 30 people appearing today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today