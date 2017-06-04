GALLERY: Boys from the Bush anniversary concert rocks Rocky

"THERE ain't nothing like a country crowd."

This is what country music legend Lee Kernaghan posted on Facebook yesterday after 2000 people flocked to the Great Western Hotel the night before to see him perform.

Gracemere resident Brooke Morgan, 20, was one of those 2000 and this concert was even more special for Brooke than it was for Lee who is on a 25th anniversary Boys from the Bush tour.

Saturday night's concert was the first concert Brooke has ever been to.

Left: Brooke Morgan with Tania Kernaghan at the Great Western Hotel for the Lee Kernaghan: Boys from the Bush 25th anniversary tour concert on June 3. Kyllie Piacentini

"It was very well organized and extremely fun, was awesome," she said.

Brooke said the most exciting part of the night for her was seeing Lee perform his first song.

"I haven't been to a concert before and am a massive Lee fan so definitely seeing him perform," she said.

"And singing at the top of our lungs."

And in typical fan like response to 'What's your favourite song?', Brooke said "that's hard. I love all of them. But if I had to pick one it would be 'It's only country'."

Brooke went to the concert with her mother, Kyllie Piacentini, her brother Ben and boyfriend Ulysses.

"I remember listening to Lee when I was five-ish and the album was Electric Rodeo," she said.

"And I have loved him ever since."