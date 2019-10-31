Menu
Police and firefighters at the scene where a boy got trapped underneath a car in Mount Louisa.
News

Boy’s limbs turn purple as he is pinned under car

by KEAGAN ELDER, JACOB MILEY
31st Oct 2019 5:48 PM
A YOUNG boy's limbs turned purple after he got trapped underneath a car.

Emergency services were able to free the boy at a house on Alpine Court, Mount Louisa.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the boy was extricated after the "car ended up on top of him" about 4.40pm.

The boy, 13, was freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency crews.

Emergency services could be seen investigating how the incident occurred on the driveway of the address.

 

The Forensic Crash Unit investigates the circumstances as to how a boy got trapped underneath a car on a driveway in Mount Louisa.
It's understood the car rolled from property driveway and pinned the boy for a short time.

The boy, 13, was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition with a suspected foot injury.

The Forensic Crash Unit was tasked to the incident.

