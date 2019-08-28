BP service station armed robbers accused to apply for bail

Two men entered the Aquatic Place business at 2pm where they demanded goods and money.

Two men entered the Aquatic Place business at 2pm where they demanded goods and money. Queensland Police

TWO men accused of robbing the BP service station near Stockland Rockhampton on Monday afternoon are expected to make bail applications tomorrow.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady told Rockhampton Magistrates Court today both Adikuyum Atu Marley Adidi and Nathan Ryan Robert Paul Baira would make bail applications tomorrow after police carry out bail address checks.

The court heard the two men, aged 18 and 21, handed themselves into police yesterday.

Police will alleged the pair entered the Aquatic Place business about 2pm on August 26, one with a knife and the other with a piece of wood and demanded goods and money.

Police say the attendant complied with the demands and the accused men left the shop towards Kershaw Gardens, with a sum of cash.

Queensland Police Service officers patrolled the surrounding area but were unable to locate the men.

Baira, who resides in Kawana, and Adidi, from Berserker, were charged with one count each of enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and armed robbery.

Adidi was also charged with stealing, following an alleged theft at a shopping centre on August 9.

Baira had a fail to appear in court charge.

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.