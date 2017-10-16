Brace yourself CQ, BoM predict a deluge in days ahead

SKIES OPEN: Kellie and Michael Silvester were "feeling thankful” for the 70mm overnight Saturday at Forest Hills Brangus, Capella. The pair posted this photo of their property, about 65km north-east of Emerald, to the Who Got The Rain Facebook page.

HEAVY falls are expected across Capricornia and Central Queensland tomorrow, according to Bureau of Meteorology modelling.

Showers, rain areas and isolated storms with possible heavy falls are forecast as a coastal trough moves slowly through Capricornia, possibly into the Central Coast.

This is according to the Bureau's Queensland outlook.

The BoM's rainfall radar suggests the Capricorn Coast can expect between 25-50mm, with the Rockhampton region expecting 25mm.

Bureau of Meteorology rainfall modelling for Tuesday, October 17. Bureau of Meteorology

Showers are forecast across Capricornia today, with a chance of thunderstorms and daytime temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

It follows a relatively dry, though stormy weekend across Rockhampton and greater Central Queensland.

While the city's highest rainfall was a consistent 6mm between midnight and 9am Sunday, Friday night's thunderstorms battered some patches with more than 100mm.

The above photo was taken by Kellie and Michael Silvester at Forest Hills Brangus, Capella which recorded 70mm overnight Friday.

In the same Central Queensland township, Heather Macleod celebrated 100 "glorious” millimetres, which she says is their biggest fall in seven years.

Another 104mm fell across the Gregory Hwy, and 102mm at Mid Kroombit up to 9am Saturday.

Emerald received 52mm in 30 minutes to 6.45pm Friday night, while 54mm of rainfall was recorded in 30 minutes and 71mm in an hour to 6.30pm at Gregory Highway..

The Fitzroy River recorded 51mm at Riverslea, 36mm at Marlborough Creek and 2.4 at Samuel Hill.