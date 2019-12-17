Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic hot weather photo.
Generic hot weather photo.
News

Brace yourself CQ, the summer heat is in full swing

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
17th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON reached a maximum of 40C yesterday with no reprieve from high temperatures predicted for the rest of the week.

Emerald got up to 40.1C, Thangool 39.9C and the coastal folk at Yeppoon felt a much cooler 29.5C.

Today’s temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 33C in Rockhampton, with a low of 25.

There is a 20 per cent chance of a shower compared to a zero to five per cent chance for the rest of the week.

Capricornia has a high fire danger warning for today until Friday while the Central Highlands and Coalfields are in the next level up with a ‘very high’ status.

A ‘severe’ fire danger was in place yesterday for the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

The highest temperatures for Rockhampton this week are predicted to be on Sunday at 37C.

The maximum temperature for Rockhampton has been above 32.4C this month with the highest on December 2 of 40.4C.

40 degrees fire warning levels hot weather tmbweather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton Men’s Shed’s new life member

        premium_icon Rockhampton Men’s Shed’s new life member

        News It was a proud moment for the person who steered them towards constructing their new shed.

        Teenager stomped on by bull, taken to hospital

        premium_icon Teenager stomped on by bull, taken to hospital

        News He was first taken to Yeppoon hospital before being transported to Rockhampton...

        Belot sets record straight on conflict allegations

        premium_icon Belot sets record straight on conflict allegations

        News ADAM Belot has set the record straight after four councillors were cleared of any...

        Bakery robbery accused bailed

        premium_icon Bakery robbery accused bailed

        News A WOMAN accused of attempting to rob a Rockhampton bakery while armed with a knife...