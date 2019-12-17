Brace yourself CQ, the summer heat is in full swing

ROCKHAMPTON reached a maximum of 40C yesterday with no reprieve from high temperatures predicted for the rest of the week.

Emerald got up to 40.1C, Thangool 39.9C and the coastal folk at Yeppoon felt a much cooler 29.5C.

Today’s temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 33C in Rockhampton, with a low of 25.

There is a 20 per cent chance of a shower compared to a zero to five per cent chance for the rest of the week.

Capricornia has a high fire danger warning for today until Friday while the Central Highlands and Coalfields are in the next level up with a ‘very high’ status.

A ‘severe’ fire danger was in place yesterday for the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

The highest temperatures for Rockhampton this week are predicted to be on Sunday at 37C.

The maximum temperature for Rockhampton has been above 32.4C this month with the highest on December 2 of 40.4C.