Brad Pitt claims first acting Oscar

Brad Pitt has won the Oscar for best supporting actor as the first gong was handed out at Hollywood's night of nights.

It was Pitt's first Academy Award for acting, and continued a clean sweep of awards season for his role as a charmingly faded stuntman in Quentin Tarantino's comeback film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pitt described the award as the "honour of honours", and made the first political allusion of the evening, saying the 45 seconds he got on stage to make a speech was "longer than they gave John Bolton", referring to US President Donald Trump's former national security advisor and the impeachment saga in which he was not permitted by the White House to testify.

"I'm thinking maybe Quentin makes a movie about it - in the end the adults do the right thing," Pitt said.

He also paid tribute to Tarantino and thanked his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Leo, I will ride on your coat-tails any day man, the view is fantastic," Pitt said.

"This is for my kids who colour everything I do, I adore you."

Backstage, Australian entertainment reporter Angela Bishop picked up the sought-after first question for Pitt when he entered the backstage interview room after being photographed with his Oscar.

"G'day, whats your tinder profile going to say now?", she asked, to laughs from the hundreds of reporters gathered in the room, many of whom had put up their hands to ask a question of the superstar.

"You'll just have to look it up!", he told her.

Bishop then asked if Pitt had help writing his acceptance speeches during awards season, which have drawn plenty of praise and laughs.

Pitt responded that because speeches make him nervous, "this time I thought I would put some work into it".

"I have some funny friends that helped me with some laughs," he said.

He did not want to comment on his children when asked about them, other than saying that he wouldn't mind if they grew up to want to become actors.

When he was asked: "Are you having the time of your life?", he said: "No. I hope not, I hope I got other sh*t going on."

OSCARS OPENING

The Oscars opened with a lively number from singer/songwriter and actress Janelle Monae which drew a standing ovation from the star studded audience.

Comedians Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who have both previously been Oscars hosts, were the first on stage and joked about their "incredible demotion", which they blamed on Twitter.

They took digs at last week's disastrous counting at the Iowa caucus, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's love life and some of the leading nominees.

The pair also joked about the lack of female nominees for director and the fact there is just one black nominee.

OSCAR NOMINEES AND WINNERS

BEST PICTURE

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite - WINNER

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Steve Zaillian, The Irishman

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit - WINNER

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins, 1917

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

ANIMATED FEATURE

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 - WINNER