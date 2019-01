BRAD Pitt is dating Charlize Theron after being introduced to the actress by her ex-fiance Sean Penn.

The new lovebirds were all over each over at a showbiz function last week, according to The Sun.

Their relationship, which began over Christmas, is Brad's first serious romance since he split from Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Oscar winner Charlize, who called off her marriage to Penn in 2015, is understood to have visited Brad at his home in Loz Feliz, LA. She has not met his six children with Jolie.

Both Brad, 55, and Charlize, 43, are known for their romances with other high-profile stars.

A source said: "They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now. They've been friends for some time - ironically through Sean - but things have developed."

Last weekend the pair were spotted together after separate Saturday-night movie screenings.

Brad, 55, went to watch If Beale Street Could Talk - which he is executive producer of - at a private house in the Hollywood Hills. Charlize, 43, was special guest at a showing of Roma in LA's Chateau Marmont.

The source said: "Brad came over to Chateau afterwards, changed his outfit and joined Charlize in a corner of the bar.

"She was on a vodka cocktail while he stuck to mineral water.

Theron in publicity for the film Atomic Blonde.

"They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her.

"Brad seemed in a really good place - they both looked really happy."

The Hollywood heartthrob quit alcohol after admitting his drinking was the main problem in his marriage to Jolie.

He spent the last two years reeling from their messy split.

Last April it was revealed that Angelina, 43, had given him access to the kids and their divorce had been settled.

But four months later she filed documents claiming Brad was failing to pay her "meaningful child support".

He said he had given her £7 million ($AU12 million) and £900,000 ($AU1.6 million) in child support. Before Angelina his partners included singer Sinitta and actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston, who was his first wife.

His spokesman declined to comment on his new romance.

Charlize, who has two adopted children, was previously linked to Keanu Reeves, Ryan Reynolds and True Blood's Alexander Skarsgard.

This article was originally published by The Sun and has been republished here with permission.