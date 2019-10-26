Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brad Pitt. Picture: Getty
Brad Pitt. Picture: Getty
Celebrity

Brad Pitt loses lawsuit appeal

by Fox News
26th Oct 2019 11:33 AM

A JUDGE has denied actor Brad Pitt's request to be taken off a lawsuit that says his Make it Right Foundation built shoddy homes in the New Orleans area that was hit hardest by Hurricane Katrina.

Brad Pitt in Cannes earlier this year. Picture: Getty
Brad Pitt in Cannes earlier this year. Picture: Getty

The Times-Picayune/ The N ew Orleans Advocate reports Pitt and other foundation directors asked the court to remove them from the lawsuit, saying they weren't personally responsible for the construction.

Judge Rachael Johnson denied the request last week.

Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, 2005. Picture: Supplied
Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, 2005. Picture: Supplied

Two homeowners filed the suit. Their attorney, Ron Austin, says the homes built by the foundation in the Lower Ninth Ward have infrastructural issues and residents have reported being sick.

Rescue efforts during Hurricane Katrina. Picture: AP
Rescue efforts during Hurricane Katrina. Picture: AP

 

More than 100 green Make It Right houses were built in 2008. The foundation sued the principal architect last year saying his designs were defective.

More Stories

Show More
brad pitt celebrity celebrity lawsuit hurricane katrina lawsuit

Top Stories

    Doctors refuse to call ambulance for 13 minutes

    premium_icon Doctors refuse to call ambulance for 13 minutes

    News "I don’t understand why the practice couldn’t just call an ambulance."

    Community outrage after $10,000 mural painted over

    premium_icon Community outrage after $10,000 mural painted over

    News The mural commissioned by Rocky Council has mysteriously disappeared.

    Man threatens to skin parents alive

    premium_icon Man threatens to skin parents alive

    Crime Man threatens to gouge eyes out and skin parents alive

    Demolition clears the way for new gallery

    Demolition clears the way for new gallery

    News Sod is about to be turned for the construction of the new art gallery.

    • 26th Oct 2019 10:46 AM