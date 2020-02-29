Brad ‘The Fire’ Dyer ready to light up Rocky Rumble

HE’S READY: Brad ‘The Fire’ Dyer is raring to go for his first title fight at Rocky Rumble at Callaghan Park tonight. Picture: Allan Reinikka

MUAY THAI: Brad “The Fire” Dyer is preparing for the biggest fight of his career at Rocky Rumble 20 Part I at Callaghan Park Racecourse tonight.

The 32-year-old from Rockhampton’s Snake Pit Gym will step into the ring against Townsville’s Ricky Foran in one of three title fights on the 15-fight card.

The other title fights will feature Tyson “The Underdog” Ireland (The Muay Thai College, Gracemere) up against Bundaberg’s Deegan Martin and Joshua “The Vanilla Gorilla” Crank (Snake Pit Gym) taking on Brisbane’s Callum Godfrey.

Tonight’s event is set to attract hundreds of fight fans and organisers have decided to move the ring and seating undercover to nullify any threat of bad weather.

Rockhampton's Joshua Crank, pictured in his sensational win over Stanley Tuionuku in the super heavyweight fight at last year’s Rocky Rumble, will be in action again tonight. Picture: arp33.com.

This is Dyer’s first appearance at Rocky Rumble and he is determined to put on a good show in front of a home crowd.

“I’m getting excited for it,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to stepping over the ropes and doing the best I can.

“The last few months of my training I’ve been doing some intense cardio. I wanted to make sure I could go the whole five rounds and not wear out.

“I’d like to win. It is for a Rocky title so it would be really good to put that belt on and bring it home to show the kids.”

Dyer’s trainer Torin O’Brien believes that is a very real possibility.

“Brad’s cardio and his fitness and conditioning are on another level right now. No one is going to wear him down,” he said.

“We’ve got a really simple game plan, the key for him is just to stick to it.

“If he does that I think he’s really going to own this fight.

“He’s incredibly fit and he’s got a lot of power for his weight category.

“We’re definitely going to see those things early in the fight. Round one and two it’s going to be on.”

Dyer’s introduction to the fight game is a familiar one.

He started at Snake Pit in April 2017 “strictly for fitness” and to lose some weight but the lure of the ring proved too strong.

Trainer Torin O’Brien: “Brad’s cardio and his fitness and conditioning are on another level right now.” Picture: Allan Reinikka

He had his first fight in February 2018, scoring a unanimous points win at Coastal Warfare on the Sunshine Coast.

“I didn’t know if I was going to have any more fights, I just wanted to have a go at it,” he said.

“After that win I knew I wanted to fight again, and I’ve had six fights since then.

“Now, whenever there’s a chance for me to step over the ropes and have a go, I want to do it.”

Dyer said his involvement in muay thai had prompted a lifestyle change.

He was 95kg when he started at the gym. He had his first fight at 75kg and this weekend he will weigh in at 66kg.

“This is something I prefer to do over any other sport at the moment,” he said.

”I do enjoy my rugby league but I’ve stepped back from playing now and just coach my son’s junior side.

“Everything is muay thai for me now.

“I love the training and the fitness and a fight is about testing myself in the ring to prove that all the hard work I’ve done is worth it.”

Rocky Rumble starts at 7pm. Tickets are on sale at the Razor Events Facebook page or at the gates, which open at 5.30pm.