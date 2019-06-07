Bradley Cooper splits with Irina Shayk

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper and his partner, Russian model Irina Shayk have split after four years of being together.

Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, have officially decided to end their relationship, according to People.com.

They are reportedly working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine, who they welcomed in March last year.

Their relationship was reportedly on the rocks, with reports from The Sun that the couple was recently living separately.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly split after 4 years together. Picture: Getty

Shayk was understood to have moved out of Cooper's $6.55 million Pacific Palisades house with their two-year-old daughter.

A source close to the couple had told The Sun: "Things are cooling off between Bradley and Irina in a big way.

"They haven't been good for a few months and Irina decided it would be best if she moved into her own place.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the Oscars. Picture: Getty

"It's not looking like there's much long left for the two of them together."

US reports earlier this week revealed the pair's relationship was "hanging on by a thread".

As Cooper's success with A Star Is Born was kicking off, his relationship with Shayk went south. Page Six exclusively reported that the pair wasn't happy anymore after a sulky dinner at Masa in the Time Warner Center.

"They are miserable together," a source told Page Six exclusively. "They have been for months. He doesn't drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out."

Cooper was also recently linked to Lady Gaga, 33, earlier this year after their electrifying performance at the Academy Awards stunned the world.

Oscar-nominated Cooper performed a sexually-charged duet of Lady Gaga's song "Shallow" from their hit movie A Star Is Born.

The pair's onstage chemistry at the Oscars sent social media into a meltdown.

Lady Gaga was forced to defend the performance, saying it was all an act.

"(Shallow) is a love song, A Star Is Born is a love story," Gaga said.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Picture: Getty

"It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time … When you're singing love songs, that's what you want people to feel."

Cooper and Shayk's break up comes as Lady Gaga also recently split from her fiance Christian Carino.

Gaga and Carino 50, revealed in February they had called off their engagement after two years of dating.

Christian Carino and Lady Gaga attend ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration last year. Picture: Getty

Over the weekend, she told fans at a performance of her song "Someone to Watch Over Me" at her residency in Las Vegas that she would be singing her song without a ring on her finger.

"Last time I sang this song I had a ring on my finger," she told the crowd.

"So it will be different this time."

"last time i sang this song, i had a ring on my finger. so it'll be different this time." - lady gaga last night before singing "someone to watch over me" pic.twitter.com/igFtpAsLOh — Lady Gaga Lately ♈ (@AMENARTPOP) June 3, 2019

The New York Post's Page Six first exclusively revealed that the two were spotted on a Broadway date night in April 2015.

The then-new couple took in Finding Neverland starring Matthew Morrison after meeting through mutual friends.

Cooper had dated model Suki Waterhouse prior to Shayk, while she had been linked to soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Shayk and Cooper had a very private relationship, despite the ongoing rumours about him and Lady Gaga since she was the star of his film, A Star Is Born.

Shayk told Glamour UK in February that she preferred to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

Irina Shayk walks during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Picture: Getty

"I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it's great - but I think it's all about personal choice," she said.

"Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."