Brahman bull sells for more than $100,000

Carinya Milwaukee was purchased yesterday by Will and Tracey Fenech and Mark and Belinda Wilson for $105,000 at the annual Brahman Week Sale.

Carinya Milwaukee was purchased yesterday by Will and Tracey Fenech and Mark and Belinda Wilson for $105,000 at the annual Brahman Week Sale.

IT WAS bid big or go home yesterday, with prices climbing to more than $100,000 at the annual Brahman Week Sale.

Banana Station cattle producers Mark and Belinda Wilson, in partnership with Will and Tracey Fenech, from Wowan, forked out $105,000 when brahman bull Carinya Milwaukee entered the ring.

Sold by Landmark Rockhampton, Carinya Milwaukee ticked all the right boxes for Mr Wilson, who said he and Mr and Mrs Fenech were going to use the bull to breed with their brahman stud and produce some high-quality cattle.

Banana Station cattle producer Mark Wilson.

"We were on the lookout to purchase another bull for our stud and when we saw Carinya Milwaukee he ticked all the boxes for us," he said.

"We are going to breed him with our brahman stud to produce better stud bulls for our own use and sales.

"Will and Tracey Fenech are possibly going to use him in a similar fashion to improve their brahman herd as well."

Mr Wilson said he was drawn to the bull's genetics and physical attributes.

"We were impressed with his performance figures, his breeding and just the physical outlook of the bull and what he could do for us," he said.

He said, while $105,000 was a lot to spend on a bull, "you have to pay for quality".

Top selling bull on the opening day of the 2019 Brahman Week Sale was the $105,000, Carinya Milwaukee with joint buyer Jack Fenech, Fenech Cattle Company, Wowan; vendor and breeder, John Kirk, Carinya Stud, Gayndah and the other joint partner, Walter Wilson, Banana Station, Banana. With the trio is auctioneer, Mark Scholes, Landmark Stud Stock. Photo: Kent B Ward

"It is a lot of money for a bull, but it's not uncommon," he said.

"Bulls sold for up to $100,000 yesterday. Good bulls sell well."

Mr Wilson, who owns four properties around Banana, spanning 65,000ha, said he was at the Brahman Week Sale with the goal of purchasing a bull to improve their herd.

Even though he now has Carinya Milwaukee, with more than 800 bulls on offer, Mr Wilson's not done yet.

"We are still looking at what's on offer and if we find another one that suits our purpose then we could be interested," he said.

Brahman Week Sales continue with the last day tomorrow at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange, Gracemere.