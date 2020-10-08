Brahman week wraps up at CQLX with $9.6 million in sales

Palmvale Red Brahmans owners Beth and Remy Streeter, Malborough, sold the top priced Red Brahman bull, Palmvale Odyssey, for $140,000 at the Rockhampton Brahman Week.

ROCKHAMPTON Brahman Week sale at CQLX has finished, with $9,615,000 in sales recorded across the three day auction.

The average price was $12,406 and the top price was $210,000 for Clukan Boabob, the most expensive bull sold this year.

Momentum held strong throughout the sale as 860 head of Red and Grey brahmans went under the hammer.

The top 20 bulls had an average of $78,625.

Red Brahman bell ringer Palmvale Odyssey was sold on today, on day three, to NA and H Sorley, Mt Callan Brahman Stud, Dalby, for $140,000.

The son of Lanes Creek Sir Senator and Palmvale Hi Five, the 22-month-old homozygous polled bull was bred by mother-and-daughter team Beth and Remy Streeter of Palmvale Red Brahmans, Marlborough.

Mrs Streeter has been attending Rockhampton Brahman Week for 30 years and said the sale price exceeded all her expectations.

“This is the kind of result I have been striving for all of my life, but I never expected it to happen,” Mrs Streeter said.

“When the price surpassed $100,000, my friend beside me said ‘well now we are talking!’ I was overwhelmed with what was happening.

“It’s so rewarding to see a stud like Mt Callan invest in our bull as it means I will be able to see Odyssey’s progeny, perhaps being presented at Brahman Week, for many years to come.”

Mrs Streeter’s late husband, Kearin, was the driving force behind the stud’s shift in focus to Red cattle, as his family previously had been breeders of Greys as well.

She described Palmvale Odyssey as an embodiment of the family’s long-term breeding ambitions.

“It’s an old adage you hear, but he truly has been a standout since he was a calf,” she said.

Mrs Streeter joked she wouldn’t have much time for celebrating, as she would be in charge of driving the cattle truck home and would be back at work in the stud the following day.

“The Brahman breeding community here is so supportive, everyone has been offering their

congratulations,” she said.

CQLX manager Gavin Tickle with the Queensland Shadow Ministerfor Agriculture Tony Perrett and Australian Brahman Breeders' Association manager Anastasia Fanning.

Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Tony Perrett, who attended the auction earlier in the week, praised the buyers and vendors for the tremendous sale results achieved at CQLX.

“Brahman Week has demonstrated the strength of the beef industry here in Queensland,” Mr Perrett said.

“The Brahman Association and breeders should be very proud of the quality presented in the ring and what they are achieving.

“The Brahman breed has a very important part to play in the future of Queensland, and Australia’s beef industry.”