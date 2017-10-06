Brahman week wraps up for another year

ABOVE: Amy who hails from Wondai works beside her dad David, who founded the their Brahman operation, and brother Matthew.

THE preparation for Brahman Week begins long before the bulls are auctioned off in the sale ring.

It begins early in the year, with graziers picking their team of bulls at a young age.

Picking the bulls that will sell at the annual sale early is important as it gives owners the ability to spend a lot of time with them.

This is something Amy Harch from Danarla Brahmans knows all about.

The young grazier said she and her family have quite a distance to travel and therefore bring their bulls to Gracemere a week prior to the start of this week's sale.

"It allows them to settle in,” Amy said.

"The results we hope for are to sell all of our bulls and for them to go to good homes.

"It's always interesting and exciting when we are able to see the progeny of our bulls a few years after they sell at Brahman Week.”

This year Danarla Brahmans had 16 grey bulls on offer but breed both red and grey brahmans.

"The weeks leading up to Brahman Week are definitely the most busy organising the promotion of the bulls including taking photographs which can be a time consuming process,” Amy said.

"Last year was a really strong sale for us however we were really happy with how our bulls sold this year.

"Our highest price bull was Danarla Dallas and he sold for $14,000 to Hazelton Brahman Stud.”

Brahman Week this year saw around 500 registered bidders throw their hats in the ring with 975 red and grey bulls.

This years annual sale saw a clearance of 92% with a total of 374 red brahmans sold and 460 grey brahmans sold.

The top price for the sale was set on the first day by Carinya Brahman's with a price tag of $115,000.

With the a grey bull taking out the top price, the greys saw an average of $9084 for the 2017 sale with the reds seeing an average of $9437.

Brittany Kirk from Carinya Brahmans said the $115,000 bull, Carinya Hazlewood, ticked all the boxes for the family.

"He's such a powerful bull and he carries himself really well, not to mention his temperament is incredible - he is just like a pet to have around and we really did fall in love with him,” Ms Kirk said.

"From day one he has been so friendly and playful, we will definitely miss having him around to cuddle.”