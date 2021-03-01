Brahmans players press claims for CQ selection

The Brahmans came up against Wide Bay and Central Highlands in the CQ Country Championships at the weekend.

The Brahmans came up against Wide Bay and Central Highlands in the CQ Country Championships at the weekend.

A number of Brahmans players “put their hand up” for Central Queensland selection at the weekend’s championships, according to coach Ben Wiltshire.

The Brahmans came up against Wide Bay and Central Highlands at the two-day carnival played at Rockhampton’s T.A. Nutley Field.

Wide Bay were crowned champions after winning their two games.

The Brahmans had a win and a loss, while Central Highlands suffered two defeats.

Players were vying for selection in the CQ team to contest the Queensland Country Championships in Townsville and Wiltshire believes there were plenty of Brahmans who pressed their claims.

The Brahmans opened their campaign with a 28-14 win over Central Highlands on Saturday morning.

They bolted out of the blocks, scoring three tries in the first quarter.

“We got off to a really good start, which was pleasing,” Wiltshire said.

Grant Burchmann, pictured in action for Frenchville, led from the front as captain of the Brahmans at the weekend.

“The guys combined really well, given a limited preparation. They did everything we asked of them; they were aggressive in defence, they played with a lot of continuity which is something we’d worked on and they were unable to maintain it throughout the game.”

Central Highlands fought their way back into the contest, but the Brahmans held firm to get the win.

Wiltshire said captain and prop Grant Burchmann produced his typical inspirational performance while fullback David West’s direction and communication were outstanding.

The Brahmans then took on Wide Bay.

“We knew that Wide Bay were going to be tough; they won it last year and they’d brought a strong squad again,” Wiltshire said.

“Our guys competed well in the first quarter and into the second quarter but then Wide Bay were able to get on top.

“Our defence was really tested and the guys did put in a massive effort but the Whales were too strong and fatigue got to us in the end.”

Openside flanker Alex Clark, hooker Trinity Tea and centre Koroi Tamana were the Brahmans’ best.

Wide Bay rounded out the championships with a hard-fought 30-26 win over Central Highlands on Sunday morning.

More stories

CQ visit rekindles sporting memory for NRLW star

Start training, 7 Rocky River Run is back this year

Family duos turn out for Brothers at Roma Rugby 7s