Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Brain-shrinking fungus found in Queensland

by Alle McMahon
4th Oct 2019 7:28 AM

 

The world's second deadliest fungus, which can shrink a person's brain if eaten, has been found growing in Far North Queensland.

The Poison Fire Coral fungus is normally found in the mountains of Japan and Korea, but fungus photographer Ray Palmer recently stumbled upon the specimen in Cairns.

Matt Barrett, a mycologist from James Cook University, confirmed the identity of the fungus and warned people not to touch or eat it.

"Of the hundred or so toxic mushrooms that are known to researchers, this is the only one in which the toxins can be absorbed through the skin," Dr Barrett said.

The deadly fungus can shrink a person's brain and cause multiple organ failure. Picture: AAP/Ray Palmer
The deadly fungus can shrink a person's brain and cause multiple organ failure. Picture: AAP/Ray Palmer

Just touching the Fire Coral fungus can cause reddening or swelling of the skin, Dr Barrett said, but eating it could prove fatal.

"If eaten, it causes a horrifying array of symptoms: initially stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and numbness, followed over hours or days by delamination of skin on face, hands and feet, and shrinking of the brain, which, in turn, causes altered perception, motion difficulties and speech impediments," he said.

Several people have died in Japan and Korea after mistaking the fungus for an edible mushroom and brewing it into a tea for medicine.

Dr Barrett said the fungus grew on tree roots and likely occurred naturally in Cairns. There have also been reported instances of the fungus growing in Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, he said.

"This record extends the distribution of the fungus considerably, and it may be even more widespread in tropical Australia," he said.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fungus north queensland

Top Stories

    Labor supporters left red-faced as tensions boil

    premium_icon Labor supporters left red-faced as tensions boil

    News Red outnumbered by green army rallying for agriculture

    Plans to fix Quay St pavers

    premium_icon Plans to fix Quay St pavers

    News The works come more than 12 months after the new pavers began to show signs of...

    Rocky's youngest Legacy volunteer has a big role to play

    premium_icon Rocky's youngest Legacy volunteer has a big role to play

    News 'He's aware what we do helps families and he loves that'

    ‘It’s just ridiculous’ Farmer’s hope shattered by Weir redesign

    premium_icon ‘It’s just ridiculous’ Farmer’s hope shattered by Weir...

    News Third generation farmer says State Government should cover additional costs for...