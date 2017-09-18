28°
News

Brand new CBD buffet opens up in heart of Rocky

Sue Su is the manager of the new East St buffet.
Sue Su is the manager of the new East St buffet. Allan Reinikka ROK180917abuffet5
Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by

SUE Su and her family were drawn to the "hustle and bustle” of East Street.

The local family have just opened up a Chinese buffet after seeing a demand for the food in Central Queensland.

Su says her and her parents were looking for where to open their new business when they settled on an East St shop front.

East St Buffet.
East St Buffet. Allan Reinikka ROK180917abuffet4

It was the riverbank redevelopment which lured them into trading along the mall.

"We knew the riverbank development was taking place so that's why we chose to come to East St,” Sue said.

"Last year it wasn't that busy but this year it has taken off, you can see the businesses across the road are busy.”

Check it out

  • To check out the buffet head to 145 East St.
  • Dine in lunch in $13.90
  • Dine in dinner is $19.90
  • Takeaway is $12.90

East St Buffet.
East St Buffet. Allan Reinikka ROK180917abuffet1

Sue, 27, is the manager of the new buffet and decided to join the business venture after many years in the food industry.

"We want to provide some Chinese buffet at East St. In Rockhampton there were not many buffet available,” she said.

"My dad owns the restaurant and we all decided to help.”

East St Buffet.
East St Buffet. Allan Reinikka ROK180917abuffet3

Topics:  chinese buffet food new business

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Public outcry over deterioration of CQ township's 'pride and joy'

Public outcry over deterioration of CQ township's 'pride and...

Things took a turn for the worst when long-serving contractor was replaced.

Mt Morgan couple concoct recipe to turn cannabis into butter

Marijuana

'Cannabutter': Hard to believe it's not the real thing

CQ urged to put up fairy lights and support SSM vote

Cap Coast Equality Alliance is challenging all Central Queenslanders to support marriage equality.

#putyourfairylightsout and use creativity

Rocky crossfit team powers into national finals

RIGHTING FIT: VidaFit Rockhampton team members (from left) Madi Minns, Dan Stevens, Megan Hawley, Jason Larcombe, Courtney Williams and Dan Withers after they qualified for the national final with their third placing in the Queensland heat.

Super six finish third out of 110 teams in Qld heat

Local Partners