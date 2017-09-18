Brand new CBD buffet opens up in heart of Rocky

Sue Su is the manager of the new East St buffet.

SUE Su and her family were drawn to the "hustle and bustle” of East Street.

The local family have just opened up a Chinese buffet after seeing a demand for the food in Central Queensland.

Su says her and her parents were looking for where to open their new business when they settled on an East St shop front.

It was the riverbank redevelopment which lured them into trading along the mall.

"We knew the riverbank development was taking place so that's why we chose to come to East St,” Sue said.

"Last year it wasn't that busy but this year it has taken off, you can see the businesses across the road are busy.”

Check it out

To check out the buffet head to 145 East St.

Dine in lunch in $13.90

Dine in dinner is $19.90

Takeaway is $12.90

Sue, 27, is the manager of the new buffet and decided to join the business venture after many years in the food industry.

"We want to provide some Chinese buffet at East St. In Rockhampton there were not many buffet available,” she said.

"My dad owns the restaurant and we all decided to help.”