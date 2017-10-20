Brand new musical links world war CQ battles

WAR PRODUCTION: Jesse Warren and Sophie Moffat star in the Emmaus College production, The Home Front, at the Pilbeam Theatre.

WANT to experience a moving story about love, loneliness and the power of the post?

Well don't switch on the television tonight; instead head for the Pilbeam Theatre. The Home Front is an Emmaus College-backed musical production that was written locally and has a cast of 27.

This is the first time the musical, which is part of the Centenary of Anzac Celebrations, has been performed for the public.

The musical was produced with support from the Anzac Centenary Grants program the previous State Government initiated in 2014.

Funding was provided to Emmaus College to contribute to the 100 years commemoration of the Anzacs' involvement in the First World War.

The school's submission included a performance at the Pilbeam.

The musical is promoted as a moving story about love, loneliness and the power of the post.

With sons and daughters at war in Belgium on the Western Front, war has broken out at home, back in Gayndah.

It's 1917 and Mary Marshall and the women of the Cheer Up Society are at war with "Nosey” Parker and the women of the Red Cross Society.

Both groups take up their positions on The Home Front.

Let the battle for the second referendum on conscription begin.

Tonight's performance is at 7pm. A performance at 2pm will be held tomorrow.