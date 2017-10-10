35°
Brangus sale tops at $32,000

(From left) Greg Magee, Nev Hansen and Edward Quinn at the Brangus Sales at the CQLX Saleyards, Gracemere.
(From left) Greg Magee, Nev Hansen and Edward Quinn at the Brangus Sales at the CQLX Saleyards, Gracemere.
Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by

WITH a 100% clearance rate on the first day, the National Brangus Sale was off to a great start.

The sale, which kicked off on Monday at the CQLX Saleyards in Gracemere, saw a top of $32,000 for the bulls and a new record of $60,000 for the females, with committee members dubbing the sale the best yet.

Edward Quinn from Calliope was both a board member and vendor at the sale and said the bulls this year sold extremely well.

"The sale was extremely strong. The females sold up to $60,000 so it was solid all the way through,” he said.

"The bulls sold extremely well, a lot of bulls made solid averages.

"This sale has shaped up to be stronger than last year's sale.”

Edward, who runs 12,000 commercial breeders and 150 registered breeds on his 22,5000-acre property, was happy with how his nine bulls sold.

"We topped at $12,000,” Edward said

"I'm only new to it. Our main operation is commercial and the stud thing is a sideline for us.”

Sale committee member Greg Magee from Capella said 150 bulls were auctioned off during the national sale.

"We didn't want to go too much more,” he said.

"Everyone was keen to buy.”

